Give Back: Mentors needed for local youth program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Volunteers for Youth Justice Louisiana is recruiting for their Gems and Gents Mentoring Leadership Academy. The organization’s mission is to provide community caring for children, youth and families in crisis.
There are currently over 100 students in the program who need mentors in the Caddo Parish School District. Those mentors will work with children who attend Green Oaks Leadership Academy and Fair Park Leadership Academy.
According to VYJLA, the Girls Empowered to Move Successfully (GEMS) program was developed to help meet the needs of the female juvenile population. The program pairs girls enrolled in their school-based programs with a positive female adult role model who builds a relationship with the young ladies and offer guidance on how to become a responsible, productive citizen.
The Gentlemen Excelling and Navigating Towards Success (GENTS) is a mentoring program that allows males to participate in educational workshops, attend cultural events and conduct community service projects. The goal is to improve self-esteem, leadership and social skills. The students are also paired with an adult mentor from the community.
For additional information regarding mentor/mentee requirements contact Mentoring Coordinator, Latrina Johnson at (318) 425-4413.
If you’re interested in enrolling a child in the Gems and Gents Mentoring program, go to www.vyjla.org to complete the application.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.