First Alert: Expect scattered storms as July 4th weekend begins

The start of the long 4th of July weekend won't be a washout, but we will have to deal with some scattered storms at times. Over the weekend expect less rain and more heat with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s and very humid conditions continuing.
We’ll be partly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight. Lows will be in the low 70s. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow with scattered storms developing during the afternoon. Locally heavy rain and frequent light can be expected, but severe weather is unlikely. Temperatures tomorrow will reach the upper 80s around midday before storms cool it down through the afternoon. The chance of rain is 40%.
More scattered storms are likely on the 4th of July. Once again severe weather is not expected, but heavy downpours are likely in the strongest storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s again outside of any rain. Showers and storms should start fading away during the evening with conditions drying out in time for most fireworks displays after it gets dark.
Rain becomes much more isolated Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will start heating up again with highs in the mid 90s.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
