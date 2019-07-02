Fireworks sales expected to ramp up as Fourth of July nears

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s the calm before the big rush inside Holiday Fireworks in the 5800 block of North Market Street in Shreveport.
“We usually take these days to really fine tune the store. We have seen it pick up since the weekend and especially now that it’s July," said Amber Snider, manager of the business that’s been open since June 25.
She expects sales to be around the normal average again this year.
With the Fourth of July falling on a Thursday, that also can have an impact.
“With it being the middle of the week, we do anticipate our sales to be a little lower than say if the Fourth had been on a weekend," Snider said.
Ninety percent of sales usually happen from 5-9 p.m. on the Fourth of July, she added.
"We do expect it to be mainly on the Fourth. Sometimes when it’s on the weekend, they come on third and Fourth. But when it falls on the middle of the week, it hits on the Fourth.”
Snider said some of their prices have gone down this season.
“We did find some good deals and the freight cost was down, so we were able to drop our price on several items.”
She recommends you come early to ensure you get what you want before the last-minute rush begins.
More than 500 retail fireworks permits have been issued for this Fourth of July season, according to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office,
State law requires wholesale and retail fireworks business operators to be appropriately licensed by the fire marshal’s office
And the businesses are allowed to operate only in parishes and municipalities where and when the use of fireworks is legal.
In Shreveport, you can set off fireworks between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. now through July 5.
In Bossier City, the pyrotechnics are allowed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day through July 5.
On average, fireworks-related injuries send more than 200 people to the emergency room each day in the month around the Fourth of July holiday, according to a study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
To avoid becoming part of this statistic, the state fire marshal’s office advises that you:
- Detonate devices at least 200 feet from structures, vehicles and rubbish;
- Never let children light fireworks;
- Never use fireworks while impaired;
- Light devices one at a time;
- Monitor any embers released;
- Have a water hose or a bucket of water nearby; and,
- Discard detonated items by wetting them to prevent re-ignition; do not immediately dispose of them in a trash container.
