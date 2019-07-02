End of watch: Former Louisiana State Police Troop G commander dies

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Northwest Louisiana area law enforcement community is mourning the death of a former commander of Louisiana State Police's Troop G.
Retired Capt. Steve Robinson died June 30 at the age of 56.
He "... was dedicated to serving the citizens of Northwest Louisiana," says a statement from Louisiana State Police.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Services will be under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.
Robinson began his 33-year career in law enforcement by serving five years with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office starting in January 1985.
He became a Louisiana state trooper on Jan. 20, 1990, and subsequently worked in the law enforcement agency’s patrol, criminal intelligence and gaming divisions.
Robinson was promoted to sergeant in November 2000 then served five years as a road supervisor in the patrol division, Louisiana State Police reports.
He was promoted to lieutenant in May 2005 then served as a shift supervisor for the A team for nearly six years.
In February 2011, he was named executive officer of Troop G.
And on May 6, 2016, he was tapped as commander of the Bossier City-based troop.
Robinson retired from Louisiana State Police on Sept. 4, 2018, due to medical issues.
“Before he retired, Robinson wished for each trooper to embrace the special opportunity given to them,” says the statement from Louisiana State Police.
"He left them knowing he had no regrets by stating, ’28 1/2 years for me, and I just can’t think of doing it any other way if I had a do-over.”
Now the law enforcement community and others are offering their condolences.
- “Thank you Captain Steve Robinson for your service. The Haughton Police Department will keep the Robinson family as well as the LSP family in our thoughts and prayers,” says a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
- “Sheriff (Julian) Whittington and the men of women of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office would like to take this moment to offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Captain Robinson and to the men and women of Troop G,” the Bossier Sheriff’s Office posted.
- “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ret. Captain Steve Robinson. His service to our state was truly a blessing. Rest In Peace Capt. Job well done sir,” the Bossier Parish clerk of court’s office posted.
