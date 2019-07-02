Authorities arrest man suspected of holding gun to 2-year-old’s head

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Authorities have arrested the man suspected of attacking a woman and holding a gun to a 2-year-old’s head.
They say they got a tip that 18-year-old Xavier French was at a residence on Kilgore Street.
Police called him out, he surrendered without incident and was arrested about 7:15 p.m.
Texarkana, Texas, police said he was wanted on warrants charging him with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.
A robbery was reported at 11:30 p.m Saturday at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Champion Place.
The woman told police she was about to open her front door when a man suddenly came up from behind and hit her multiple times with a pistol, causing her to fall to the ground.
The man demanded entry to her apartment and money from her. He then held a gun to her son’s head and said that he would kill him if she did not do as she was told.
After she allowed him inside the apartment and gave him cash and a cellphone, he released her child and left.
French also was wanted on an unrelated warrant charging him with fighting in public.
