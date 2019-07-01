3-year-old girl reported missing in Springfield Twp

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a toddler was reported missing in Springfield Township overnight, police said early Monday.
A 3-year-old girl, Janyila Turner, was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of Meredith Drive in the Lexington Heights area about 9 p.m. Sunday, according Springfield Township Police Chief Rob Browder.
Janyila has brown braided hair, brown eyes, stands 2’ and weighs about 24 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas with snowflakes.
Springfield Township police and the Hamilton County Urban Search & Rescue team spent several hours late Sunday and early Monday searching the area of Meredith Drive and Hamilton Avenue.
All but one officer left the scene by 6 a.m. They did not say why.
Anyone who may have seen Janyila or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Springfield Township Police Department at (513) 729-1300.
