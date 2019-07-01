Two killed, 1 injured in ‘incident’ on Shell platform in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - An early morning accident on the Shell Auger Tension Leg Platform resulted in the death of two people and injured a third person Sunday, June 30.
A spokesperson for Shell said the accident occurred around 9 a.m. Sunday during a routine and mandatory test of our lifeboat launch and retrieval capabilities at Auger TLP, which is located 214 miles south of New Orleans in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Specifics about the accident were not immediately released, however there is no anticipated impact to the surrounding environment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
