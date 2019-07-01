TTPD searching for shooting suspect, 2 arrested

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - Police are searching for one man for his alleged role in a shooting that happened over the weekend in Texarkana, Texas.
Isaac Taylor, 19, is still at large on Monday afternoon, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department. Randall Green Jr., 18, and Donald Mitchell III, 19, have been charged with aggravated robbery in connection this shooting.
The shooting happened on Saturday at the Sunset Apartments in the 1600 block of Allen Lane.
Police are still working to piece together details, but say that the victim went to the complex to meet with someone.
Once there, a fight happened that left the victim shot multiple times.
At the scene, witnesses told police they saw three men running from the apartment on foot immediately after the shooting.
The victim was originally sent to a Texarkana hospital for treatment; and was later flown to a Little Rock hospital.
Detectives later arrested Green after he returned to the scene. Mitchell turned himself in on Sunday at the Bi-State Criminal Justice Center. Bail for both men is set at $100,000 each.
A warrant for aggravated robbery has been issued for Taylor’s arrest
Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is urged to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.
