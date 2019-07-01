String of 5 shootings sends over 12 to hospital in violent Baton Rouge weekend

The first gunshots rang out Friday night around 10:45 p.m. on Jasper Avenue. Three people sustained non-life threatening injuries during an armed robbery attempt. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say the three victims resisted three armed men wearing bandannas when one of the burglars opened fire. One person was shot in the hand, one in the ankle, and a third was grazed by a bullet on their leg.