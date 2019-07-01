Slain Barksdale airman was “an outstanding paramedic," base official says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The airman who was fatally shot over the weekend in Shreveport was a paramedic who had been at Barksdale Air Force Base since 2017, according to a statement from base officials.
Tech. Sgt. Perry Bailey Jr. was pronounced dead at 5:39 a.m. Sunday by a representative of the Caddo coroner’s office.
He is one of two men fatally shot that morning at a residence on Long Branch Lane.
“Our hearts go out to Tech. Sgt. Bailey’s family, friends and co-workers,” Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, says in the statement. “The loss of any airman is an unbelievable injury for our team.”
Bailey was the 2nd Medical Group’s non-commissioned officer in charge of education and training. He joined the Air Force in 2003 and was stationed at Andersen Air Force Base and Joint Base Langley-Eustis prior to arriving at Barksdale.
He “... was an enormously respected and loved member of the Medical Group as well as the entire Barksdale AFB First Responder team,” Lt. Col. Scott Carbaugh, 2nd Medical Operations Squadron commander, says in the statement. "He was an outstanding paramedic and mentor to the younger medics – a true professional and a great airman.
"We are understandably devastated by his untimely passing but are receiving outstanding support from the entire Barksdale family.”
Bailey’s death is being investigated by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.