Mother, two others arrested after toddler dies from gunshot; 1 suspect wanted

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - A mother and two others have been arrested after the death of a toddler in Lafayette.
According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Northern Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 30.
Officers located a 2-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
Three adults present at the time have been placed under arrest; the toddler's mother, MaKayla Cormier, 22, Antorio Edmond, 18, and Nathan Bob, 22, all of Lafayette. All three face a charge of negligent homicide.
Police say an additional suspect is wanted on one count of accessory after the fact.
This investigation is ongoing.
