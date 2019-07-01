More wet weather to kick off July

Happy First Day of July!
We are officially half way through the year. Through the majority of the work week, we’ll see highs at or near 90 degrees with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Independence Day looks mostly dry, however, cant rule out a pop shower or storm. By this weekend, a ridge will try and build over the ArkLaTex and that will heat us up into the low to mid 90s and increase the humidity.
For today, highs will reach the upper 80s in the ArkLaTex. With guidance from the models, seeing mid morning showers possible mainly for deep east Texas. These showers will push northeast ward like what we typically see. By the afternoon scattered showers and storms will be possible as the day heats up. Not expecting any severe storms, but a strong storm may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. Lows tonight will fall into the low 70s.
Tuesday things look to dry out with highs in the low 90s. Again, wont rule out a pop up shower or storm in the afternoon hours. On Wednesday another disturbance could bring more rain and storm coverage to the ArkLaTex but dry off by Thursday.
This weekend, Summer is in full blast with a return of highs in the 90s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
