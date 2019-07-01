LSU baseball freshman receives All-American honor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Freshman Cole Henry was named to the second-team All-American.
The LSU right-hander was 4-2 this season with a 3.39 ERA in 14 appearances (11 starts). Henry worked 58.1 innings, recording 18 walks, 72 strikeouts, and a .226 opponent batting average. He was named to the squad in a vote from the leagues head coaches.
Henry, was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament team after firing five shutout innings on June 1, against Southern Miss. He only allowed two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
The freshman also earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after taking down the Florida Gators on April 19. Henry limited the Gators to one run on four hits in 5.1 innings with no walks and a career-high strikeout of 12. His strikeouts total was the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since March 30, 2017, when Alex Lange recorded 12 Ks against Texas A&M.
