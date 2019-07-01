KIRAN: Marksville deputy marshal released after serving a third of his sentence

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WAFB)- Former Marksville Deputy Marshal Norris Greenhouse Jr. has been released from prison after serving only 21 months of a 90-month sentence for his involvement in a shooting that left a 6 year old boy dead. The former marshal was released early, on Friday, June 28, for good behavior and for taking certain courses while in prison, state officials said Monday, July 1.
Greenhouse and another Marksville deputy marshal, Derrick Stafford, were moonlighting in November of 2015 when they tried to pull over Chris Few, who had his young son in the vehicle with him.
At the end of a chase, officials said Greenhouse and Stafford shot at Few's vehicle 18 times, killing the son. In court, prosecutors presented evidence showing 14 of the 18 shots came from Stafford's gun.
Greenhouse pleaded in October of 2017 in Avoyelles Parish to negligent homicide and malfeasance in office to avoid trial. He was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison. However, DOC spokesman, Ken Pastorick, said Greenhouse only had to serve 35% of his sentence due to the charges being considered “non-violent offenses.”
In addition, Greenhouse took part in three programs in prison that knocked another 300 days off his sentence, the DOC spokesman said. He was also given credit for the 25 days he spent in parish prison after his arrest.
Two of the programs that knocked time off his sentence included a course about pre-release from prison and one on anger management. Greenhouse also received 90 days of credit for obtaining his associate’s degree while in prison.
The other officer in the case, Derrick Stafford, went to trial and was convicted. He is serving a 40-year prison sentence.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.