KIRAN: Marksville deputy marshal released after serving a third of his sentence

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WAFB)- Former Marksville Deputy Marshal Norris Greenhouse Jr. has been released from prison after serving only 21 months of a 90-month sentence for his involvement in a shooting that left a 6 year old boy dead. The former marshal was released early, on Friday, June 28, for good behavior and for taking certain courses while in prison, state officials said Monday, July 1.