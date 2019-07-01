Independence Bowl tickets now on sale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 44th Annual Independence Bowl is still months away — but you can get your tickets now.
Officials with the bowl say that ticket prices for 2019's bowl are the same as last years.
End zone seats are $30, sideline and bench seats are $45 and sidleline chairback seats are $50.
Group sales tickets and other package information will be released in the next few days.
The next Independence Bowl event will be the kickoff dinner on July 11. Devon White will be the featured speaker.
This year’s Independence Bowl is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 26.
