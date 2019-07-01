Hit and miss storms through the weekend

We're stuck a weather rut through the weekend. Look for daily rain chances. On a positive note there are not strong storm systems coming through to focus widespread or long lasting rains. And although we'll be typically hot and humid for this time of year, no extreme heat is on the horizon.
Showers and a few storms will fade away this evening with the loss of daytime heating. Temperatures will drop back into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll heat back up to around 90 tomorrow. A few showers or storms will be possible.
Few chances are expected through the 4th. Afternoon temperatures will run in the upper 80s to around 90 with at least a few scattered showers and storms around.
Rain will become a bit more isolated in coverage heading into the weekend with slightly hotter weather possible. Afternoon temperatures will edge up into the low to mid 90s with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.