East Texan created false Facebook posts to try to sway witnesses at his trial

BEAUMONT, Texas (KSLA) - An East Texas man created false Facebook posts to try to influence the testimony of several witnesses in his trial on a drug charge, authorities say.
Now Winfred Earl Ware Jr., 30, of Carthage, faces at least 10 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Texas.
Ware’s two-week trial ended Friday with a jury convicting him of one count each of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.
The Facebook entries Ware created claimed to be from a government witness who would tend to exonerate Ware.
“By submitting those false documents to the court to be used at trial, the government had to dismiss the pending drug charge against Ware to investigate these messages,” the federal prosecutor’s office reports.
“Upon examination, the government determined that the Facebook entries were created by Ware in an effort to influence the testimony of several witnesses in the original trial and to corruptly influence the due administration of justice.”
As a result, Ware was indicted in December on the drug conspiracy charge as well as the charges of obstruction of justice and witness tampering.
The penalty for the drug-trafficking and witness tampering charges is a minimum of 10 years in federal prison.
Ware also faces up to 10 years in federal prison on the charge of obstruction of justice.
His sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the U.S. Probation Office completes its presentence investigation.
