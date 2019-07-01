Dog, exhausted and in distress, rescued from river

(KSLA) - A pit bulldog recently found itself in danger.
But this story has a happy ending.
It appears the animal was able to push the door of its kennel open and then, while playing, fell or jumped into an ArkLaTex waterway, authorities report.
The animal was seen swimming in Cane River in Natchitoches, unable to overcome the height of the seawall.
It seemed to be in distress and exhausted by its extended efforts to reach shore.
But people saw the canine and called authorities.
Sgt. Matthew Robertson and Deputy Cody Olliff responded about 1:22 p.m. Friday.
And Olliff was able to lean over the seawall and pluck the dog from the river in the 700 block of Patrick Road in Point Place.
Its owner was not at home at the time of the rescue.
So deputies secured the dog in a kennel at the residence and notified the owner.
“Good job Sgt. Robertson and Deputy Olliff. We also thank the concerned citizens that contacted the NPSO reporting the animal in distress,” says a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.
