Circuit judge to decide parity pay issue in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A circuit judge will decide the outcome of the ongoing fight for equal pay among police officers on the Arkansas and Texas sides of Texarkana.
And, depending on how the judge rules, the city of Texarkana, Ark., stands to lose lose $2.5 million annually in revenue.
Texarkana, Ark., police officers and city leaders packed a Miller County courtroom Monday afternoon to see whether a sales tax that voters approved 22 year ago is constitutional.
Proceeds from tax were to provide parity pay between police officers and firefighters in Texarkana, Ark., and Texarkana, Texas.
Recently, a group of citizens filed a lawsuit questioning the legality of how the tax revenue is being used by the city.
“Our lawsuit is based on the last five years where parity was not paid,” attorney Brent Langdon said.
“We want to continue with the sales tax, absolutely. We just want the city board to use the sales tax being collected to pay the officers, which was the intent when it was passed 22 years ago.”
There could be a domino effect if the final ruling on parity pay deems it to be unconstitutional, Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson said.
“If the court rules that parity is unconstitutional, then it is going to rule the sales tax is unconstitutional also,” said Ralph Ohm, who represents the city of Texarkana, Ark.
He said the city could lose $2.5 million a year if the tax is abolished.
That revenue loss could lead to a reduction in force in the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department and other areas of city government.
Leaders of the Police Department would not comment on the issue pending the judge’s decision.
However, people on both sides of the issue say they believe the parity pay ordinance is unconstitutional.
“If there was some way to eliminate parity and keep the sales tax, that would be the best of all possible worlds as far as the city is concerned,” Ohm said.
“But that is highly unlikely.”
