Ar. inmate accused in guard’s death deemed competent for trial

MILLER COUNTY, Ar. (KSLA) - Prosecutors say an Arkansas inmate accused in the beating death of a guard is now competent to stand trial, according to the Associated Press.
Tramell Hunter is accused of killing Correctional Officer Lisa Mauldin and injuring another officer in a December 2016 attack at Texarkana’s Miller County Jail.
Experts had previously deemed Hunter not fit to stand trial due to mental illness. Hunter has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Hunter.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.