Ar. inmate accused in guard’s death deemed competent for trial

Tramell Hunter is accused of beating guard Lisa Mauldin to death with his bare hands

Tramell M. Hunter (KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Digital Team | July 1, 2019 at 5:44 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 6:05 AM

MILLER COUNTY, Ar. (KSLA) - Prosecutors say an Arkansas inmate accused in the beating death of a guard is now competent to stand trial, according to the Associated Press.

Lisa Mauldin (Source: Family members)
Tramell Hunter is accused of killing Correctional Officer Lisa Mauldin and injuring another officer in a December 2016 attack at Texarkana’s Miller County Jail.

Experts had previously deemed Hunter not fit to stand trial due to mental illness. Hunter has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Hunter.

