Wreck impacts travel on westbound side of I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Traffic on Interstate 20 is backed up about a mile as first responders attend to a wreck.
It happened at 2:16 p.m. on westbound I-20 near Spring Street in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
There’s no immediate word on whether anyone was hurt.
The Louisiana highway department reports that the right lane and exit ramp were blocked.
The right lane has since been reopened; the exit remains closed.
Westbound motorists are being asked to slow down and be alert to workers in the area.
As an alternate route, westbound motorists might exit on the Bossier City side of Red River, go north to East Texas Street then and take O.K. Allen Bridge, commonly known as the Texas Street bridge, across into Shreveport.
