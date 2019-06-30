2 separate chases within 3 hours land 2 men in jail on multiple charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men face several charges after fleeing from Louisiana state troppers.
A trooper tried to stop 32-year-old Dequinten Marquel Hicks for speeding on his 2007 Suzuki motorcycle near Market Street in downtown Shreveport about 11 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
Instead, the Minden man took off onto Interstate 20 then led authorities on a chase down Jewella Avenue that ended when he crashed at Hearne Avenue at Greenwood Road (U.S. Highway 80).
Hicks then tried to run, authorities report.
Booking records show he was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 8:10 a.m. Sunday on one count each of:
- aggravated flight from an officer,
- speeding,
- resisting an officer,
- reckless operation of a motor vehicle,
- improper lane usage,
- improper passing, and,
- failure to use a turn signal.
His bonds total $26,350.
It was about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when another man led troopers on a chase in Shreveport.
That pursuit began when a trooper tried to stop Gamaliel Charles Wilson for driving without headlights on Louisiana Highway 1 in downtown Shreveport, according to Louisiana State Police.
The 36-year-old Shreveport man allegedly threw bags of marijuana from the 2015 Dodge Charger as he drove down Herndon Street.
He then tried to run.
Wilson also remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where booking records show he was booked at 4:47 a.m. Sunday.
He is charged with one count each of:
- first-offense driving while intoxicated,
- failure to use headlights when lighted lamps are required,
- aggravated flight from an officer,
- resisting an officer,
- reckless operation of a motor vehicle,
- possession of marijuana,
- littering, and,
- speeding.
Wilson also is being an in-state fugitive for being wanted on a felony warrant, authorities report.
