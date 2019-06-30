More Scattered Showers and Storms for Sunday

Happy Sunday Arklatex! Most of us are waking up to dry conditions with partly cloudy skies. May have to watch out for patchy fog this morning, especially in east Texas where visibility has been reduced to a mile in places such as Shelby county in Texas. As the sun continues to rise, the fog will clear out and travel will be good to go.
High temperatures today are expected to be slightly warmer. Highs will mainly reach the upper 80s in the arklatex, but east Texas will likely see highs stay in the mid 80s. Rain chances are around 50 percent with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon. The disturbance to our west will bring in southerly moisture this afternoon and coupled with daytime heating will create scattered wet weather. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.
For Monday, highs are expected to reach the upper 80s near 90 with scattered showers and storms possible once again mainly in the afternoon. This will be the main story for the start of the work week. Independence Day will see highs near 90 with drier conditions, but we can't completely rule out isolated showers or storms.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
