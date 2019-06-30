CPSO investigates early morning home invasion-murder suicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Two people are dead after a home invasion-murder suicide in south Shreveport early Sunday morning.
A large presence of 15 units from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Long Branch Lane just after 4:45 a.m.
According to Officer Cindy Chadwick, the female owner of the residence claims her ex-boyfriend broke into the home through the master bedroom window and shot her current boyfriend.
Moments later, the woman and her five children, between the ages of 6 to 17, were able to escape out of the of home through the kitchen door.
While the family was calling the police as they were running away, the mother said she heard another gun shot from inside of the home.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the two deceased males with gunshot wounds in the bedroom.
According to reports, the intruder was pronounced dead at the scene and the male victim was transported to a local hospital, but later died.
This is an ongoing investigation.
