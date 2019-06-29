First Alert: Weekend Rain and Storms

Good Morning and happy Saturday. The weekend is off to a wet start in the arklatex with showers and storms developing this morning and carrying in through the overnight hours. The general track of the showers and storms in south and southwestward. We should mostly dry up by late morning, but as the skies give way to clearing, the sun will gradually warm us up to the upper 80s. It'll also help in the redevelopment of isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Some of these could become severe and produce damaging wind gusts up to 60mph as well as small hail. Slower moving storms that dump heavy amounts of rain could cause localized flooding issues. The rain and storms should clear late this evening with overnight lows staying in the low 70s.