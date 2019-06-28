Viewings to begin today for mailman killed on the job; funeral Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The services for a Shreveport mailman that was gunned down while doing his job will begin today with a public viewing.
The viewing for Antonio D. Williams will begin at 2 p.m. at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell St. in Shreveport.
A later viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Shreveport’s Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis Presley Blvd. Family hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m.
The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport, his family reports.
“Thank each and every one of you for the calls, text and messages. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts,” says a statement released by Williams’ family.
Meantime, Cristin Gosslee has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Williams’ funeral. As of Friday morning, it raised $5,056 from 105 people, meeting its $5,000 goal.
