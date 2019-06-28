Union Parish child in critical condition after being mauled by dogs

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say a 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being mauled by multiple dogs. The following information was sent to KNOE by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office liaison Johnny Gunter:
A 3-year-old West Sterlington child was airlifted Friday afternoon to Ochsner-LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport in critical condition after being attacked by neighborhood dogs, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said.
The child was identified as Walter James Fuller Jr. of 161 Walker Rd., Sterlington.
Sheriff’s investigators reported that the mother of the child had been taking a nap and when she awakened, she discovered the child was not in the house along with two other children, ages 5 and 6.
The 3-year-old was found next to a shed in the yard with his clothes ripped from his body and numerous injuries, Gates said.
The sheriff said it is believed that three neighborhood dogs, two pit bull mix and one Shepherd mix, may have been responsible for the attack.
Gates said Child Protective Services were notified and that the investigation is continuing.
Pafford Emergency Medical Services transported the child to Shreveport.
