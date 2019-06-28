SPD: Arrest made in shooting death of toddler

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a toddler on Friday, June 28.
According to SPD spokesperson Lt. Kevin Goodwin, Jaylin Jones, 19, was arrested for the fatal shooting that took place around 8:40 a.m. in a home on Elmer Lane.
Lt. Goodwin says Jones was booked on charges of negligent homicide and felon in possession of a firearm. Detectives also believe the shooting was accidental.
Caddo Parish Coroner’s office said the two-year-old, Ranaldo Bennett, suffered from one gunshot wound.
Four to five people were inside the home at the time.
The child was taken to the hospital for treatment where he died.
