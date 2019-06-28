Shooting suspect runs into Shreveport home, resists arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man wanted in connection to several shooting investigations is in custody after running into another person’s home on Friday afternoon.
Officers were on the scene just after 12:30 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of Thornhill Avenue. That's in Shreveport's Fairfield neighborhood.
An officer on the scene said Shreveport police got info from the U.S. Marshall’s Task force locating “a suspect wanted on several warrants for attempted first-degree murder”.
The suspect after being spotted by officers ran into a home. He was eventually taken into custody after resisting officers.
Medical personnel on scene checked the suspect for minor injuries after officers took him into custody.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Police did not state the suspect’s name or what possible shooting investigations the warrants were connected to.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.