Toddler found with gunshot wound; police investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A toddler is recovering after being found with a gunshot wound on Friday morning.
Officers got the call just before 8:40 a.m. to the 3800 block of Elmer Lane. That’s in Shreveport’s South Lakeshore neighborhood.
SPD Chief Ben Raymond is on scene. He said that the two or three year old is suffering from one gunshot wound.
Raymond added that it’s too early to determine if the shooting was accidental or otherwise.
The child was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
