KSLA Staycations: Texas Country Music Hall of Fame

CARTHAGE, Tx. (KSLA) - If you are a big fan of country music, there’s a place in Texas that’s perfect for you.
The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame celebrates and honors famous country music artists that hail from the state of Texas. The museum is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets to the museum are only $10.
It originally opened in 1993 and began as the Tex Ritter Museum.
“We had a lots of people who came and wanted to see Tex Ritter’s things, and we had a lot of things,” said President and CEO Tommie Ritter.
The museum eventually expanded to include friends of Tex and other Texas born country music legends. In 2002 a new facility opened and features artists like Jim Reeves, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers.
The museum has seen over 30,000 visitors from as far as Australia, Scotland, Ireland and even Sri Lanka.
Every year the museum inducts new members into their museum. 2019′s inductees include Rodney Crowell, Jeannie C. Riley, and Claude Gray.
August 8th through the 11th the museum will be holding its 22nd annual Classic Country Music Festival.
Thursday August 8th the museum will open at 8 a.m. and later on at 7 p.m. there will be the Country Music Hayride Show at the Esquire Theater in downtown Carthage.
Friday August 9th the museum will host free tours and at 7 p.m. you can check out the John Ritter Tribute Showcase at the Carthage Civic Center. 24 contestants will compete for the chance to win and become the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Ambassador for 2020.
Saturday August 10th the museum will have free tours again and at 6 p.m. at the Carthage Civic Center the 2019 inductees will officially be inducted into the hall of fame.
Sunday August 11th there will be a special gospel show free to the public from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
All week long KSLA showcased different places to take your family around the ArkLaTex that are fun and affordable.
On Monday we featured Cypress Black Bayou, Tuesday we were at the North Louisiana Military Museum in Ruston, Wednesday we visited the National Fish Hatchery & Aquarium in Natchitoches, and Thursday we showcased the Longview World of Wonders in Longview.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.