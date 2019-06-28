Four-legged pedestrian brings traffic to a halt on major ArkLaTex highway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Traffic along a busy ArkLaTex highway had to come to a stop for a four-legged pedestrian.
KSLA News 12 viewer Karen Ruth Pilkinton said she was driving along Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City when she came upon the alligator.
It happened just as many people were getting off work, about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, she said.
The alligator was headed west as it crossed onto a dead-end street beside a furniture store in the 2700 block of Barksdale Boulevard.
“My personal opinion is he came out of the golf course on base and was headed to Red River.”
Pilkinton said she called Bossier City police then shared her photo with us.
Now, in case you missed it, she’s allowing us to share her photo with you.
