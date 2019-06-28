Former Caddo Magnet High fencing coach convicted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The trial of a retired Caddo Parish educator has ended with a guilty verdict.
Sharron Settlemire, 72, was found guilty of attempted molestation of a juvenile on Thursday. The three-man, three-woman jury took two hours to reach a verdict, according to a news release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.
Settlemire taught at Caddo Magnet High and was an employee of Caddo Parish Schools since 1975. She retired in 2002.
She was arrested in 2017 and charged with the molestation of the victim, who at the time was 16. The victim is now 33, reportedly.
Both the victim and Settlemire had large groups of supporters in court. Bailiffs had to escort Settlemire supporters after the verdict was announced due to inappropriate comments directed towards the victim's family.
Settlemire’s next court date is set for July 3. When sentenced, she could face seven and a half years at hard labor and will have to register as a sex offender.
