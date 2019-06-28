First Alert: Scattered showers and storms could impact your weekend

Our next big rain maker will impact the ArkLaTex this weekend. Luckily, it’s not going to be a complete washout, but rain could impact your weekend plans
A slow-moving upper-level storm system that will trigger scattered to widely scattered showers and storms on Saturday and Saturday. This storm system will retrograde west across the area this weekend. This system will move from east to west across the area because the main storm track will stay well north of the ArkLaTex.
The latest run of FutureTrack flares up scattered showers and storms Friday. As the upper-level low will approaches the ArkLaTex, scattered showers and storms will be possible overnight into Saturday morning. However, there are still some question marks on whether or not scattered showers and storms will develop. There may be some factors that could limit the potential for rain overnight.
If rain develops overnight, it could linger into Saturday morning. The morning rain should move out by lunchtime. More showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. With more clouds and rain around, highs on Saturday will likely be in the mid to upper 80s. Most places will stay below 90 degrees. The showers and storms that develop Saturday afternoon will likely diminish Saturday evening into Saturday night.
Sunday will be very warm, if not hot, and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and start to diminish in the evening. It’s going to be a wash, rinse and repeat kind of forecast this weekend.
Right now, it looks like our rain chances will peak Saturday and Sunday afternoon this weekend.
The threat of strong to severe storms will remain very low and isolated this weekend. If a strong storm develops, it could produce strong wind gusts. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be the main threats with any storms that develop this weekend. With weak winds aloft, these storms are not going to be moving very fast and could dump a lot of rain in one spot rather quickly. This could lead to localized flooding.
More afternoon showers and storms will continue through much of next week. With the lack of a major storm system, not one day will be a wash out. Highs next week will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Mother nature could pop off some of her own fireworks on the 4th of July. Most of the area will stay hot and humid Thursday afternoon.
