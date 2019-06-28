First Alert: Rain chances go up a little this weekend

Good morning! Once again, today will feature more heat and humidity than rain, so odds are you're going to need your sunglasses over an umbrella. Our rain chances will increase a little over the weekend, but it still doesn't look like it's going to be a washout. More showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon, will be possible through the 4th of July.
This morning is mild and muggy. Temperatures are on either side of 70 degrees this morning. You’re probably not going to need a light jacket or an umbrella out the door this morning. Other than patchy fog, no major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.
This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Heat indices will likely in the mid to upper 90s from lunchtime through 7 p.m. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. NW LA and SW AR will have a better chance of rain today compared to E TX and SW OK. However, the best chance of rain and storms will likely stay just east of the area. The strongest storms that develop this afternoon could produce brief heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. The downpours that develop this afternoon will likely start to diminish this evening as temperatures drop through the 80s.
We may not be done with rain and storms after this evening. As a slow-moving upper-level low will continue to approach the ArkLaTex from the east, scattered showers and storms will be possible overnight into Saturday morning. There are still some question marks on whether or not showers and storms will develop overnight. There may be some factors that could limit the potential for rain overnight.
Scattered showers will continue into Saturday morning. The morning rain should move out by lunchtime, but more showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. With more clouds and rain around, highs on Saturday will likely be in the mid to upper 80s. Most places will stay below 90 degrees. The showers and storms that develop in the afternoon will likely diminish Saturday evening into Saturday night.
Sunday will be very warm, if not hot, and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and start to diminish in the evening.
More afternoon showers and storms will continue through much of next week. With the lack of a major storm system, not one day will be a wash out. Highs next week will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Happy Friday and have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
