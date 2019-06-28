First Alert: Rain chances go up a little this weekend

This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Heat indices will likely in the mid to upper 90s from lunchtime through 7 p.m. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. NW LA and SW AR will have a better chance of rain today compared to E TX and SW OK. However, the best chance of rain and storms will likely stay just east of the area. The strongest storms that develop this afternoon could produce brief heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. The downpours that develop this afternoon will likely start to diminish this evening as temperatures drop through the 80s.