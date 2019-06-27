First Alert: Keep the Umbrella Handy This Weekend

Good afternoon! Seeing mostly sunny skies today in the arklatex which is allowing temperatures to remain in the low 90s. Not only is it sunny, but it is also humid and that will put feels like temperatures near 100. So again, may need to take breaks if you’re working in the heat. Also, remember to stay hydrated and don’t forget about your loved ones whether it be pets or people.
This afternoon into early evening isolated showers and storms will be possible. There’s also a chance that a strong storm may become severe bringing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. With the next storm system moving in from the east, a few a showers and storms may exist in the overnight hours into Saturday morning and lows may once again fall into the upper 60s. Otherwise, overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Saturday: An upper level system will hover over our neck of the woods and create showers and storms mainly in the afternoon but should diminish by the late evening hours. This will keep temperatures in the upper 80s as our high, but it will still be hot and humid. Sunday: Highs will once again be in the upper 80s with scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and decreasing by the evening.
As we head into the next work week, temperatures will remain below average in the upper 80s with scattered showers and storms driven by the heat of the day.
Have a wonderful Friday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
