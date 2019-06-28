A Chance at Life: Safe Haven law helps babies in need

In wake of the child’s discovery, Louisiana Attorney General, Jeff Landry, released this statement on Facebook, “If you find yourself with no other alternative and are considering abandoning your baby, Louisiana’s Safe Haven Law provides a safe place for your child. If you are unable to care for your baby and the baby’s well-being is in danger, you can bring the newborn up to 60 days old to an emergency designated facility or Safe Haven site. By leaving the baby in the care of an employee at a Safe Haven facility, parents can give up custody of the newborn with no questions asked.”