Caddo Parish Steve Prator talks about upcoming Youth Firearms Safety Education Camp

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Instructors with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are getting ready for their 17th Annual Youth Firearms Safety Education Camp. It’s for kids between the ages of 10 to 13.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says his goal is to keep kids safe when they’re around guns by showing them what they can do, and how to stay safe if they’re ever around one.
“The response to this camp has always been great, but beyond having a good time, we are teaching some valuable lessons that will keep your children safe,” he said. “If you don’t have a gun in your home, I guarantee your child is visiting friends or family who have guns in their home. It’s important that they know what to do if they come across one.”
Caddo deputies will be at the parish’s firing range to teach kids about firearms safety. They’ll also have .22 rifle target shooting. The camp will also include Air Soft sports, use of the shooting simulator, games, and water activities including slides and a dunk tank where campers can dunk a deputy.
The camp runs July 15 - 17 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy, 15639 Highway One South, in the southern part of Caddo Parish. The camp is free and transportation is available if needed. Applications are available now. To register, download an application form from caddosheriff.org. They’re located under the Camp/Classes tab. Applications should be mailed to the Training Academy at 15639 Highway One South, Shreveport, 71115.
