Boil advisory issued for Little River County

ASHDOWN, Ar. (KSLA) - The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil water advisory for 800 customers weat of the Wallace storage tank including Forman, Winthrop, Arkinda and surrounding area Little River customers.
The advisory was issued as a precautionary act due to the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system.
This notice will be lifted by the Department of Health after bacteriological samples show the water is free of contamination.
Officials say residents should discard all ice cubes and boil water for drinking or cooking for one minute before use.
