Tracking more heat and humidity than rain today

Good morning! Today's rain chances will be slight at best. Only a few showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon. The better rain and storm chances will likely remain just east of the ArkLaTex. Our rain chances will start to pick up this weekend as a slow-moving storm system moves in from the east. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. More afternoon showers and storms will be possible through the 4th of July.
This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are on either side of 70 degrees. You're probably not going to need a light jacket or an umbrella this morning. Other than maybe a few areas of fog, I'm not expecting any major travel problems this morning.
This afternoon will feature a lot more heat and humidity than rain. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s from lunchtime through 7 p.m. Dangerous heat is not expected, but you still don’t want to over do it outside in the heat of the day. There is a chance a few places could be cooled from by downpour this afternoon. Today’s rain will likely remain isolated. Most places will not see rain today. Anything that develops this afternoon will be diminish this evening. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s this evening.
The overnight will be mostly clear, warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Friday will be a hot and humid day. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Max heat indices could be near 100 degrees. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening. The eastern edge of the ArkLaTex will likely have the best chance of rain during this time. A few showers and storms could linger into Friday night.
The rain and storm activity will be a little more widespread this weekend. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon. This weekend won’t be washout, but rain could impact your outdoor plans. Widespread severe weather is not expected. However, a strong storm capable of gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Keep in mind, places that see more clouds and rain won’t be as warm.
More isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms will be possible throughout next week. Right now, it does look like mother nature could pop off some of its own fireworks on the 4th of July. Highs next week will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and overnight lows near 70 degrees.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
