Tracking more heat and humidity than rain today

This afternoon will feature a lot more heat and humidity than rain. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s from lunchtime through 7 p.m. Dangerous heat is not expected, but you still don’t want to over do it outside in the heat of the day. There is a chance a few places could be cooled from by downpour this afternoon. Today’s rain will likely remain isolated. Most places will not see rain today. Anything that develops this afternoon will be diminish this evening. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s this evening.