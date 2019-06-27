SUSLA Shreveport campuses closed on June 27

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials have announced that technical issues have closed all SUSLA campuses in Shreveport on Thursday, June 27.
According to an email from Rasheeda Simmons, the director of marketing and university relations, phones and internet are down at the main campus located in north Shreveport.
All essential employees that need to assist with network engagement will need to report.
Employees not needing access to phone or internet may report as well, such as faculty needing to administer exams not requiring internet.
Final exams and assignments for online classes have been extended to 5 p.m., on Sunday June 30 and face-to-face final exams have been rescheduled to Friday, June 28.
