Shreveport to roll out new water billing system

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport Department Water and Sewerage will introduce its new water billing system starting this weekend.
The system, Utility Management Billing System, is expected to be up and running by July 1st. The old system was shut down on Wednesday to transfer information to UMBS.
Because of the blackout period, customers will not be charged late fees for July bills. Crews will not disconnect for non-payment in July.
Requests for new service or other services and emergencies will be handled manually by the water department and then put in the new system the following week.
Below is an example of a new water bill.
Some policies and procedures have changed:
- Customers can still request payment extensions on their disconnect notices. This extension will set up a new disconnect date of one day prior to when their current bill is due.
- Payment arrangements have been adjusted to reduce the payment amount required up front from 50 percent to 25 percent and have extended the payment period from three to four months. Payment arrangement information will also be printed on the bill.
- If a customer is required to provide a deposit on the account (most customers are not), the deposit must be paid prior to water service being connected. The amount of the deposit required has been reduced from $150 to $75.
For more information on UMBS, visit www.shreveportla.com.
