Scam Alert: Callers pose as law officials, asks victims to pay fake fines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Marshals Service has issued a public alert for a scam targeting residents in their Western District of Louisiana.
Scammers use the district office’s real number to trick people into sending money. During the call scammers claim to be officers attempting to collect on a fine of failing to report for jury duty or other offenses.
The con artists then tell victims the only way to avoid arrest is by purchasing a prepaid debit card and reading the card number over the phone to pay for the fine.
Authorities warn that these scammers use tactics that may sound very credible but are not. Including but not limited to, providing information like badge numbers and names of actual law enforcement officials, federal judges and courthouse addresses.
If you or someone you know has received one of these calls or is a victim of this scam, officials encourage you to report it to your local FBI office and to file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.
