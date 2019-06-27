Purposeful Pain: Shreveport woman shares her pain and explains how to find purpose through hardships in her new book

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -In some of her darkest and painful moments, Lauren Jackson somehow found strength to push through the pain. In her new book, Purposeful Pain she adds “It’s natural to questions God’s purpose. Why me? Why now? Why this?”
Jackson, a new divorcee and mother of two, shares her personal journey through a pain that began in childhood and culminated in a devastating divorce in adulthood.
She talks about God and faith helping her to find her purpose. In addition to her new book, Jackson has a prayer journal. The Purposeful Pain Prayer Journal is a companion piece to the inspirational book Purposeful Pain. Each chapter coincides with a chapter in Purposeful Pain.
Today on KSLA News 12 Now at 4, Jackson shared insight of her new book and how she hopes it helps inspire and motivate others.
Jackson will hold a book signing, Saturday, June 27th at Sam’s Town Casino. The public is invited.
