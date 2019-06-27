Louisiana mayor arrested following special meeting

By KSLA Digital Team | June 27, 2019 at 1:24 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 1:40 PM

MANY, La (KSLA) - A special meeting ended with the Mayor of Many leaving in handcuffs on Thursday.

Mayor Kenneth A. Freeman was taken into police custody by Assistant Chief Dewayne Brumley. Freeman was under investigation for a prior incident which left him charged with speeding, resisting arrest by fleeing by flight and disobeying a stop sign, according to Brumley.

Freeman was taken to the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

(Source: Semmie Buffin)
The reason for the special meeting was to change a city ordnance on how the city would elect the next police chief.

