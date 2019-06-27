Louisiana mayor arrested following special meeting

MANY, La (KSLA) - A special meeting ended with the Mayor of Many leaving in handcuffs on Thursday.
Mayor Kenneth A. Freeman was taken into police custody by Assistant Chief Dewayne Brumley. Freeman was under investigation for a prior incident which left him charged with speeding, resisting arrest by fleeing by flight and disobeying a stop sign, according to Brumley.
Freeman was taken to the Sabine Parish Detention Center.
The reason for the special meeting was to change a city ordnance on how the city would elect the next police chief.
