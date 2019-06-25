LSU AgCenter recruiting people to taste king cake for study

By WAFB Staff | June 25, 2019 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 5:11 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you a fan of King Cake? The LSU AgCenter is recruiting people to a king cake tasting on June 28 and 29.

The tasting panel is a part of a study and the Sensory Services Lab is recruiting people over 18 years old to eat some king cake.

Anyone interested in taking part in the tasting can fill out a screener survey. The survey closes Wednesday morning, and selected participants will be contacted.

Participants will receive a $20 Walmart gift card once the study is complete.

