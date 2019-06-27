KSLA Staycations: Longview World of Wonders

LONGVIEW, Tx. (KSLA) - This summer, if the kids are looking to create and explore — then the Longview World of Wonders is a great place to take them.
The hands-on museum is open Thursdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is at 112 East Tyler Street in Longview, Texas.
General admission is only $8.00 and children under two get in for free. If you are a senior or serve in the military and show your ID you get in for $7.00. Also those who have an EBT or Lonestar Card can get into the museum for $3.00
The museum has been running for 10 years, but originally started as a museum without walls. By August 2016 the museum officially opened its location on East Tyler Street to the public with permanent exhibits.
Exhibits inside the museum include an energy city where children can activate a power station, wind turbine, and use a Komatsu excavation simulator, a market, an invention garage and also a build-it section where kids can build things using LEGO’s.
“Our museum is all hands on so whether children realize it or not, they’re always constantly learning something,” said Programs and Volunteer Coordinator, Ashley Perkins. “We encourage families and parents to interact with their children while they are here.”
Perkins says they will be adding a new permanent exhibit to the museum by the end of the summer and another permanent exhibit will be added by the end of the year.
The museum also offers field trips and summer camps for children too. To check out some of the camps happening this summer, click HERE.
