Hot and Humid for most, but scattered showers and storms still possible

Saturday and Sunday: Our next weather maker will an upper level low pressure system moving in from the east. This will increase our rain and storm chances to 40 percent with the main timing of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. The wet weather will be widely scattered in nature and so far, not of severe criteria, although, these storms could produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain. You can always track the storms and rain on our KSLA First Alert weather app.