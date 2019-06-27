Hot and Humid for most, but scattered showers and storms still possible

Good afternoon and happy national sunglasses day! Most of us will need them as we’re seeing mostly sunny skies this Thursday. There is still a chance for pop up showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. A few showers and storms have been moving through deep east Texas and may find their way northward if they stay together.
This afternoon highs will be at or near 90, but with the humidity factored in, it’ll feel like the upper 90s near 100. This could vary if you’re lucky enough to experience a nice downpour and more cloud cover.Overnight lows will fall to the low 70s keeping it warm and humid.
Friday: Highs will be in the low 90s once again with heat and humidity the main story for some, but there will be a better chance for isolated showers and storms ahead of the next weather maker.
Saturday and Sunday: Our next weather maker will an upper level low pressure system moving in from the east. This will increase our rain and storm chances to 40 percent with the main timing of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. The wet weather will be widely scattered in nature and so far, not of severe criteria, although, these storms could produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain. You can always track the storms and rain on our KSLA First Alert weather app.
Have a wonderful Friday-eve!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.