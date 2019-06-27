Grand jury indicts ex-comptroller, 2 others over theft of $250,000+ at BPCC

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A federal grand jury has indicted three former Bossier Parish Community College employees who allegedly embezzled more than a quarter millions dollars from the Bossier City school.
Carol Bates, 48, Faith Alexander, 27, and Marquise Perry, 34, all of Shreveport, are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Bates also faces 12 counts of wire fraud; and Perry also is charged with three counts of wire fraud.
Court documents show that Bates allegedly used her position as comptroller to access an internal computer system and issue approximately $259,591.87 in refunds to Alexander, Perry and five others from 2013-2016.
Bates is accused of issuing a total of 45 fraudulent refunds to recipients who were not qualified to receive the funds.
In some instances, they were not even attending BPCC during the semesters that the funds were received.
Perry allegedly received seven refunds totaling $49,524.65 from 2015-2016.
Alexander allegedly received $45,482.65 from 2014-2016.
The other 30 refunds were issued to five unidentified co-conspirators who transferred two-thirds of half to Bates directly.
If found guilty , each person faces up to 20 years in prison followed by three years on federal supervised release.
They also would be fined $250,000 and have to make restitution for each count.
