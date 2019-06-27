Grand jury decides against indicting 4 people arrested over Mother’s Day fight

They were accused of assaulting or threatening police officers

Grand jury decides against indicting 4 people arrested over Mother’s Day fight
Police responded en masse when officers allegedly were assaulted while trying to break up a fight May 12 in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | June 27, 2019 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 5:34 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo grand jury has decided against indicting four people who were accused of assaulting or threatening police officers.

The assaults occurred while officers were trying to break up a Mother’s Day dispute in the 2500 block of Devaughn Street in Shreveport.

Police responded en masse, dispatching 49 officers to the scene.

Arrested on May 12 were:

  • Cynthia Davis on one count each of simple assault and battery on a police officer;
  • Viola Green, 56, on one count of battery on a police officer for allegedly punching an officer in one of her eyes when the officer tried to make contact with one of the individuals who had pushed her into a ditch;
  • Antoine L. Hardeman, 35, on one count each of resisting an officer with force, battery on a police officer and interfering with a police investigation for allegedly grabbing an officer from behind in a bear hug and attempting to throw him down; and,
  • Torell Lewis, 21, on one count each of resisting an officer with force, resisting an officer and interfering with a police investigation for allegedly advancing on "... officer in an aggressive manner with a clenched fist.”

The grand jury decided Thursday to return no true bills against the four, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.

As a result, District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. has dismissed all charges against the four people who were arrested.

“However, the grand jury has requested additional evidence concerning other conduct that occurred on that date; so the investigation remains open,” says a statement from the district attorney’s office.

RELATED:

Officers were punched, bear hugged, threatened during Mother’s Day fight

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.